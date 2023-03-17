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ChatGPT's Chess Elo is 1400
It shouldn’t be surprising that ChatGPT can play chess.
Mar 17, 2023
•
Dmitri Brereton
9
3
AI Will Create New Genres
An optimistic look at the creative potential of generative AI.
Mar 10, 2023
•
Dmitri Brereton
9
1
TikTok: The Search Engine For Experiences
TikTok dominates at authenticity.
Mar 2, 2023
•
Dmitri Brereton
13
4
February 2023
ChatGPT Fails The Coding Interview
It's good at coming up with plausible but buggy code.
Feb 22, 2023
•
Dmitri Brereton
8
1
Bing AI Can't Be Trusted
Microsoft knowingly released a broken product for short-term hype
Feb 13, 2023
•
Dmitri Brereton
51
28
1
June 2022
Interview with Kagi
The internet is run by adtech right now, and all the biggest companies are thriving on that, and I think the sooner we get out of that, the better.
Jun 17, 2022
•
Dmitri Brereton
9
Interview with Neeva
We thought this was wrong.
Jun 1, 2022
•
Dmitri Brereton
3
May 2022
Interview with Brave Search
Most search engines are not independent search engines, and while they may provide some value, they are qualitatively different from what Brave Search…
May 6, 2022
•
Dmitri Brereton
6
April 2022
The Next Google
DuckDuckGo and Bing are not true alternatives – they’re just worse versions of Google.
Apr 5, 2022
•
Dmitri Brereton
7
4
March 2022
MarketRank: The Anti-SEO Ranking Algorithm
Abstract
Mar 11, 2022
•
Dmitri Brereton
3
February 2022
Google Search Is Dying
(There is good discussion on this article on Hacker News and Reddit)
Feb 15, 2022
•
Dmitri Brereton
55
21
3
How To Read A Book
I thought I knew how to read books, but I was wrong.
Feb 6, 2022
•
Dmitri Brereton
5
1
© 2026 Dmitri Brereton
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