Bing AI Can't Be Trusted
Microsoft knowingly released a broken product for short-term hype
Dmitri Brereton
Feb 13
32
24
June 2022
Interview with Kagi
The internet is run by adtech right now, and all the biggest companies are thriving on that, and I think the sooner we get out of that, the better. It…
Dmitri Brereton
Jun 17, 2022
2
Interview with Neeva
We thought this was wrong. Search is a daily utility that all of us use. There needs to be alternate mechanisms for how we go about it. And so things…
Dmitri Brereton
Jun 1, 2022
2
May 2022
Interview with Brave Search
Most search engines are not independent search engines, and while they may provide some value, they are qualitatively different from what Brave Search…
Dmitri Brereton
May 6, 2022
3
April 2022
The Next Google
DuckDuckGo and Bing are not true alternatives – they’re just worse versions of Google. The next Google can’t just be an input box that spits out links…
Dmitri Brereton
Apr 5, 2022
2
March 2022
MarketRank: The Anti-SEO Ranking Algorithm
Abstract The websites at the top of Google are not the highest quality websites, but the ones that put the most effort into SEO [1] [2]. There is an…
Dmitri Brereton
Mar 11, 2022
2
February 2022
Google Search Is Dying
(Note: This article was originally posted on my older domain, dkb.io. I have since moved my blog and all posts to dkb.blog) There is good discussion on…
Dmitri Brereton
Feb 15, 2022
8
2
How To Read A Book
I thought I knew how to read books, but I was wrong. My mental model of reading looked something like this: The words go from the page, to your brain…
Dmitri Brereton
Feb 6, 2022
2
February 2021
To Organize The World's Information
We take it for granted now that we can go to Wikipedia and read about how the U.S. Political System works with no hassle at all, but not too long ago…
Dmitri Brereton
Feb 28, 2021
1
July 2017
Write It Anyway
Editor's Note: I wrote this around 5 years ago, and it is somewhat cringey as all my old writing is to me, but there's a simple truth to it that seems…
Dmitri Brereton
Jul 29, 2017
1
